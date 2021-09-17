Weekly News Wrap with Cassie McDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco announced he will not require deputies or other department employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite a state public health order.
2.The Jurupa Valley City Council has placed a moratorium on new gas stations in the city.
3. An Oak Glen apple farm refused to comply with coronavirus protocols, and still took $1.2 million in pandemic relief funds from the federal government.
4. An update on Foothill Transit’s problem-plagued electric buses.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.