Inland Voters Reject Recall By a Slim Margin

Voters in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties decided to keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office yesterday, but the the margin was five percent in both inland counties compared to a 27 percent margin statewide.

Initial results show locally, 52 percent voted to keep Newsom in office and 47 percent voted to remove.

The leading replacement candidate was conservative talk show host Larry Elder who far outpaced the field locally with 58 percent of the votes in Riverside County and 59 percent in San Bernardino County.

Riverside County’s Libertarian Board of Supervisor Jeff Hewitt received one percent of the vote in his home county and faired slightly less in San Bernardino.

While the election has been called for Newsom, the final count is not yet complete. Riverside County still has approximately 200,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 5,000 provisional ballots left to process as of Wednesday morning. San Bernardino County has 143,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 2,900 provisionals ballots remaining.