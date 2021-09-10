Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. A national Hispanic organization has joined other groups investigating the alleged racist harassment at a Temecula football game.
2. Mountain residents are asking authorities crack down on homeless encampments that they fear could accidentally set fire to the dry forest.
3. A political action committee has been formed by critics of Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.
4. Remembering two groundbreaking Inland Empire elected officials: former San Bernardino Mayor Evlyn Wilcox and former Montclair councilman Leonard Paulitz.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.