Investigation Finds Racial Bias in Riverside County Home Loan Lending Rates

A new investigation by The Markup found mortgage lenders nationally are more likely to deny loans to people of color than to white people with similar financial backgrounds. Riverside County was one of the metro areas where Black home loan applicants were denied at a higher rate than White applicants.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with The Markup's Emmanuel Martinez, an investigative and data reporter who worked on this story.

To read The Secret Bias Hidden in Mortgage-Approval Algorithms, click here.