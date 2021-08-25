San Bernardino County Mail Ballot Drop Box Vandalized in Ontario

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters announced Tuesday that the mail ballot drop box at 1627 E. Holt Blvd in Ontario was vandalized last week.

One undamaged ballot was recovered from the drop box after the damage was found. The county is advising voters that used that drop box before 8:00 a.m. on the August 19 to make sure their ballots were received by the registrar's office.

"As two county drop boxes were vandalized at the same location, it does not appear that ballots for the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election were the target of the vandalism," said Bob Page, San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. "We are doing all we can to make sure our elections are safe and secure."

The other damaged drop box was for the county's Transitional Assistance Department drop box, which typically holds various forms and information from customers. The vandalism was reported to the Ontario Police Department for investigation.

