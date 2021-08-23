Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/23/21

In Riverside County, there are 2,027 new cases and four new deaths. Hospitalizations are up 28 percent since last week with 621 confirmed cases. In the ICU 131 beds are taken which is a 37 percent increase since last week. Of those eligible for vaccination, 52 percent are fully vaccinated.

In San Bernardino County, there are 935 new cases and six new deaths. Hospitalizations are up five percent since last week with 550 confirmed cases. In the ICU 133 beds are taken which is a 19.8 percent increase since last week. Of those eligible for vaccination, 48.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

