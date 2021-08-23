© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/23/21

Published August 23, 2021 at 2:19 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In Riverside County, there are 2,027 new cases and four new deaths. Hospitalizations are up 28 percent since last week with 621 confirmed cases. In the ICU 131 beds are taken which is a 37 percent increase since last week. Of those eligible for vaccination, 52 percent are fully vaccinated.

In San Bernardino County, there are 935 new cases and six new deaths. Hospitalizations are up five percent since last week with 550 confirmed cases. In the ICU 133 beds are taken which is a 19.8 percent increase since last week. Of those eligible for vaccination, 48.5 percent are fully vaccinated.