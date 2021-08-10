© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/22 KVCR Midday News: Victorville Council Member Arrested, Pack the Bus School Supply Drive, PG&E to Bury Lines for Wildfire Prevention, & More

Shareen Awad
Published July 22, 2021
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Victorville City Council member Blanca Gomez and a masked man under post-release community supervision were arrested following a disturbance during Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

2. SunLine Transit Agency is hosting its seventh annual “Pack the Bus” backpack and school-supply drive from 7am to 7pm today at the Walmart at 34500 Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert.

3. Nearly one in three California families are struggling to cover their daily living costs for food, housing, and transportation, according to a study out Wednesday.

4. PG&E says it will bury 10,000 miles of its lines in rural California to reduce the likelihood of its equipment sparking a wildfire.

5. University of California regents are asking for tuition increases they are needed to provide a quality education.

Shareen Awad
