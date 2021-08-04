Local Kaiser Employees and Physicians Face Vaccine Mandate

Kaiser Permanente’s employees and physicians across the state are now required to get the COVID-19. This will include workers at their Fontana and Ontario hospitals, and at smaller locations across the inland region.

“As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious Delta variant,” said Greg Adams, Kaiser's chief executive officer in a release. "Making vaccination mandatory is the most effective way we can protect our people, our patients, and the communities we serve."

Kaiser set a target date of September 30 to have a fully vaccinated workforce. Employees can apply for a medical or religious exemption. Seventy-seven percent of Kaiser employees and more than 95 percent of physicians have been fully vaccinated as of July 30.

Kaiser’s Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are two of the 26 hospitals serving San Bernardino County. The largest, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Arrowhead Regional, do not have vaccine mandates at this time.

