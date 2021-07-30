© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local

Riverside County Recognizes Football Great Tom Flores

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Tom Flores
Office of Supervisor Manuel Perez
/
Submitted
Supervisor V. Manuel Perez (left) meeting incoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 member Tom Flores(right) at a scholarship reception at the Indian Wells Rotary Club in February 2020.

Riverside County is declaring August 8, "Tom Flores Day" in honor of the legendary Raiders player and coach. That’s the day Flores, a resident of Indian Wells, will be inducted into the football hall of fame.

The honor is well deserved said Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez who brought the resolution to a vote at the July 27 meeting. “Tom Flores has been waiting a long time to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Raider nation,” said Perez.

Flores, 84, started his barrier breaking journey in the sport, 60 years ago. This son of an immigrant from Mexico who grew up working in Central Valley vineyards, is a four-time Super Bowl champion, the first Latino starting quarterback in professional football history, and the first head coach of color to win a Super Bowl.

He called into the board of supervisors meeting describing the moment the hall of fame came knocking on his door as very emotional.

"I like to think I made a mark. I did something well," said Flores. "And it’s an honor. It’s really an honor to be recognized so much in the Hispanic communities.”

Flores is also active in local community service efforts, like raising scholarship money for students in the Coachella Valley.

The hall of fame ceremony will take place in Canton, Ohio on August 8.

