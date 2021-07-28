© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

Committee Seeks Public Input on Downtown San Bernardino Development Plans

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM PDT
Downtown San Bernardino Specific Plan.jpeg
futuresb2050.com
The Downtown Specific Plan area

The city of San Bernardino’s Downtown Advisory Committee is holding its first public meeting Wednesday, July 28, and is seeking input from residents on the future of downtown. The committee is a crucial player in the city of San Bernardino’s development of a 20-year plan for improving downtown.

According to the committee’s handbook, this major effort will affect anyone who lives, works, visits and does business there. The committee’s role is to provide input, feedback and recommendations to city officials.

There will be multiple opportunities for the public to participate in committee meetings over the next 18 months.

The July 28 meeting is at 6:00 pm at 201 North E. Street in the Board Room. To learn more visit futuresb2050.com.

Local
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson