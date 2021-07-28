Committee Seeks Public Input on Downtown San Bernardino Development Plans

The city of San Bernardino’s Downtown Advisory Committee is holding its first public meeting Wednesday, July 28, and is seeking input from residents on the future of downtown. The committee is a crucial player in the city of San Bernardino’s development of a 20-year plan for improving downtown.

According to the committee’s handbook, this major effort will affect anyone who lives, works, visits and does business there. The committee’s role is to provide input, feedback and recommendations to city officials.

There will be multiple opportunities for the public to participate in committee meetings over the next 18 months.

The July 28 meeting is at 6:00 pm at 201 North E. Street in the Board Room. To learn more visit futuresb2050.com.

