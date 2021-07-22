San Bernardino County Plans 'Family Fun' Vaccination Events

San Bernardino County families in need of their COVID-19 vaccines can get their jabs at one of several community events on Saturday, July 24. Participants will receive free vouchers for food and games.

These "Family Fun" events will give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson. They will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Participants as well as those who already are vaccinated will receive the free vouchers. Just bring your vaccination card.

Locations include:

Hook Community Center

14973 Joshua St, Victorville

Fontana Community Senior Center

16710 Ceres Avenue, Fontana

Warm Springs Elementary

7497 Sterling Ave, San Bernardino

Chaffey High School

1245 N Euclid Ave, Ontario

ARMC Westside Clinic

850 Foothill Blvd, Rialto