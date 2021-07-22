© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

San Bernardino County Plans 'Family Fun' Vaccination Events

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM PDT
COVID-19 Vaccine
San Bernardino County
/
Twitter

San Bernardino County families in need of their COVID-19 vaccines can get their jabs at one of several community events on Saturday, July 24. Participants will receive free vouchers for food and games.

These "Family Fun" events will give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson. They will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Participants as well as those who already are vaccinated will receive the free vouchers. Just bring your vaccination card.

Locations include:

Hook Community Center
14973 Joshua St, Victorville

Fontana Community Senior Center
16710 Ceres Avenue, Fontana

Warm Springs Elementary
7497 Sterling Ave, San Bernardino

Chaffey High School
1245 N Euclid Ave, Ontario

ARMC Westside Clinic
850 Foothill Blvd, Rialto

Local
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson