San Bernardino County Plans 'Family Fun' Vaccination Events
San Bernardino County families in need of their COVID-19 vaccines can get their jabs at one of several community events on Saturday, July 24. Participants will receive free vouchers for food and games.
These "Family Fun" events will give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson. They will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Participants as well as those who already are vaccinated will receive the free vouchers. Just bring your vaccination card.
Locations include:
Hook Community Center
14973 Joshua St, Victorville
Fontana Community Senior Center
16710 Ceres Avenue, Fontana
Warm Springs Elementary
7497 Sterling Ave, San Bernardino
Chaffey High School
1245 N Euclid Ave, Ontario
ARMC Westside Clinic
850 Foothill Blvd, Rialto