Teen Hikers Missing on Mt Baldy Air Lifted to Safety

Two teenage hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy were found safe Tuesday. They were part of a group of 51 students from Downey High School’s soccer and lacrosse teams that were led on a hike by two coaches and a teacher.

Monday evening, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s responded to a call that some of the hikers were unable to make it out safely. A helicopter crew brought 10 students and three adults down from the mountain. At that time, two hikers, a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, were missing.

Search and rescue crews along with volunteers worked through the night. Around Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. the teens were found and airlifted to safety. Authorities report they both appeared to be ok.

