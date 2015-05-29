Sepp Blatter Wins Re-Election As FIFA President

Sepp Blatter has been re-elected as FIFA president for a fifth term, despite separate U.S. and Swiss criminal investigations into corruption within soccer’s world governing body.

The 209 FIFA member federations gave the 79-year-old Blatter another four-year term after Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan conceded defeat after losing 133-73 in the first round.

Prince Ali’s promise of a clean break from FIFA’s tarnished recent history was rejected despite the worst scandal in the organization’s 111-year history.

Blatter has led FIFA for 17 years.

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst and host of Slate’s daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

