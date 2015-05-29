© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Sepp Blatter Wins Re-Election As FIFA President

Published May 29, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
FIFA president Sepp Blatter (left) delivers his speech ahead of the vote to decide on the FIFA presidency in Zurich on May 29, 2015. Sepp Blatter, 79, is being challenged by Prince Ali bin al Hussein, a FIFA vice president. The prince, strongly backed by Europe's football powers, has campaigned on the need for change at the top of the scandal-tainted body. (Michael Buholzer/AFP/Getty Images)
FIFA president Sepp Blatter (left) delivers his speech ahead of the vote to decide on the FIFA presidency in Zurich on May 29, 2015. Sepp Blatter, 79, is being challenged by Prince Ali bin al Hussein, a FIFA vice president. The prince, strongly backed by Europe's football powers, has campaigned on the need for change at the top of the scandal-tainted body. (Michael Buholzer/AFP/Getty Images)

Sepp Blatter has been re-elected as FIFA president for a fifth term, despite separate U.S. and Swiss criminal investigations into corruption within soccer’s world governing body.

The 209 FIFA member federations gave the 79-year-old Blatter another four-year term after Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan conceded defeat after losing 133-73 in the first round.

Prince Ali’s promise of a clean break from FIFA’s tarnished recent history was rejected despite the worst scandal in the organization’s 111-year history.

Blatter has led FIFA for 17 years.

