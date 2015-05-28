© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KCRW Presents: Purity Ring

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published May 28, 2015 at 6:20 AM PDT

Self-described "future pop" duo Purity Ring wrote its new album, Another Eternity, in its hometown of Edmonton, Alberta, finding inspiration in the industrial landscape and wide-open spaces there. In the band's live set, Corin Roddick plays a delightful diamond-light-sculpture percussion mechanism — created by the pair — while Megan James' powerful vocals accompany him. Hear the result in "Bodyache."

SET LIST

  • "Bodyache"

    • Watch Purity Ring's full Morning Becomes Eclectic set at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
