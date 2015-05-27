IRS Investigates Breach Impacting 100,000 Taxpayers

The IRS is investigating a data breach. The agency said yesterday that criminals were able to gain access to the tax returns of more than 100,000 taxpayers and file fraudulent tax returns.

The IRS said it sent nearly $50 million in refunds before detecting the scam, which comes after the IRS has struggled with security issues in recent years.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Jill Schlesinger of CBS News, who says that while the impact of the hacks is unclear now, next year we may see hackers rerouting taxpayers’ refunds to hard-to-trace debit cards.

Guest

