Business School Dean Says Profit Isn't Everything

As the dean of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Alison Davis-Blake says she’s noticed a shift in goals among entrepreneurial hopefuls. She thinks millennials currently in business school are distinct, compared to MBAs of the past.

For these most recent students, earning profits is just one part of being a successful business leader; fostering a great workplace, and being a good neighbor are equally important.

“They are very clearly oriented from the day they arrive at school to achieving profits and purpose,” she told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Alison Davis-Blake, dean of the University of Michgan’s Ross School of Business.

