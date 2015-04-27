© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Business School Dean Says Profit Isn't Everything

Published April 27, 2015 at 10:40 AM PDT
Millennial MBA seekers are not only focused on profits, they're also looking for purpose. (Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr Creative Commons)
As the dean of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Alison Davis-Blake says she’s noticed a shift in goals among entrepreneurial hopefuls. She thinks millennials currently in business school are distinct, compared to MBAs of the past.

For these most recent students, earning profits is just one part of being a successful business leader; fostering a great workplace, and being a good neighbor are equally important.

“They are very clearly oriented from the day they arrive at school to achieving profits and purpose,” she told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

