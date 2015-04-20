Drought Won't Mean More Expensive Peaches

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Published April 20, 2015 at 9:40 AM PDT
(alicehenneman/Flickr)
(alicehenneman/Flickr)

Fruits, nuts, vegetables, dairy products – California produces so much of what Americans eat. Agricultural economist Dan Sumner joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain why the current drought will not increase produce prices.

Guest

  • Dan Sumner, professor of agricultural economics and policy at the University of California, Davis. He’s also director of the University of California’s Agricultural Issues Center.

