Drought Won't Mean More Expensive Peaches

Fruits, nuts, vegetables, dairy products – California produces so much of what Americans eat. Agricultural economist Dan Sumner joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain why the current drought will not increase produce prices.

Guest

Dan Sumner, professor of agricultural economics and policy at the University of California, Davis. He’s also director of the University of California’s Agricultural Issues Center.

