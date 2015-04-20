© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Arizona Sheriff Goes Back To Court Over Immigration Policing

Published April 20, 2015 at 9:12 AM PDT
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix, Dec. 18, 2013. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, known for his hard stance on illegal immigration, is facing his share of legal trouble in Arizona.

Tomorrow, hearings begin on whether Arpaio and four members of his department should be held in contempt of court for continuing immigration patrols for about 18 months after the judge in a racial profiling case ordered they stop.

Jude Joffe-Block of KJZZ and Fronteras Desk speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about Arpaio’s legal woes.

Guest

