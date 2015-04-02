© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Sports World Criticizes Indiana Law

Published April 2, 2015 at 9:33 AM PDT
Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the 2015 Final Four, is seen on April 1, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
NASCAR has joined the chorus of voices from the sports world criticizing Indiana’s new Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The NBA, WNBA and NCAA had already voiced concerns about the law, which critics say could allow for discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence asked the state legislature to clarify the law and that process is underway. The NCAA is based in Indianapolis and is holding the Final Four there this weekend.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca joins host Robin Young with details.

Guest

