U.S. Promises To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 28 Percent

Published March 31, 2015 at 10:40 AM PDT
US President Barack Obama (2L), Department of Energy Deputy Secretary Liz Sherwood-Randall (2R) and Federal Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt (R) listen while Eric Haukdal, an energy manager at the Department of Energy headquarters, speaks about the solar panels on the roof at the Department of Energy, March 19, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
The United States today became one of the first countries to make a promise ahead of the United Nations climate agreement to cut nationwide greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. is pledging to cut emissions by up to 28 percent by 2025, but the Obama administration has been quiet about how, specifically, it plans to meet that goal.

Other countries, meanwhile, have released the details of its plans to reduce greenhouse gases over the next 20 years, including plans for transportation, energy and industry.

The U.S. hopes today’s announcement will encourage other countries to make their pledges too, all ahead of the global climate treaty conference in Paris this December.

Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the announcement.

Guest

  • Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

