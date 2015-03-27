© 2021 91.9 KVCR

How Does Play Shape Our Development?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 27, 2015 at 5:52 AM PDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Press Play

About Stuart Brown's Talk

Dr. Stuart Brown says humor, games, roughhousing and fantasy are more than just fun. He came to this conclusion after conducting some somber research into the stark childhoods of murderers.

About Stuart Brown

Dr. Stuart Brown is the founder of the National Institute for Play in California. Brown came to study play after studying something much more somber: the lives of murderers. He found a common thread in their life stories: lack of play in childhood. Since then, he's interviewed thousands of people to catalog their relationships with play, noting a strong correlation between playful activity and success. His book Play describes the impact that play can have on one's life.

