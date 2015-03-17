Songs We Love: Flesh Lights, 'Just About Due'

Flesh Lights' poppy garage punk is actually much more appropriate than the band's name would suggest (Google them at your own risk). Guitarist Max Vandever, drummer Elissa Ussery and bassist Jeremy Steen give The Ramones a power-pop makeover on this near-perfect encapsulation of life at the breaking point. Vandever's frustrated refrain of "I'm just about due / I'm just about due / about due for a meltdown" and soaring guitar riff earns the song a spot next to Superchunk's "Slack M-----------" in indie rock's arm of the "had up to hear" hall of fame.

Come Saturday morning, "Just About Due" might be the most relevant song at SXSW. For those attempting to ignore the annual music festival on Twitter, it probably already is.

Flesh Lights' second LP, Free Yourself, was released late last year on 12XU.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.