Tonight NASA will launch its 20-story rocket Atlas V into space to study Earth’s magnetic field. What is the magnetic field and how does it affect us here on Earth? It’s responsible for the beautiful aurora displays, but Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Craig Pollack of NASA to find out more.

Guest

Craig Pollock, heliophysicist working on NASA’s Fast Plasma Investigation.

