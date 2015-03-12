How Smart Are Crows? Scary Smart.

An 8-year-old Seattle girl says she has unintentionally befriended a group of crows in her neighborhood by feeding them. The girl and her family say that in exchange for their meals, the birds began to bring the girl small gifts as a token of their appreciation.

Gifts from crows? Is this possible, or are we anthropomorphizing? Here & Now’s Robin Young asks Vicki Croke, animal reporter for WBUR’s The Wild Life blog.



Guest

Vicki Croke, host of The Wild Life blog. She tweets @TheWildLifeWBUR.

