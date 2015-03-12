© 2021 91.9 KVCR

How Smart Are Crows? Scary Smart.

Published March 12, 2015 at 10:20 AM PDT

An 8-year-old Seattle girl says she has unintentionally befriended a group of crows in her neighborhood by feeding them. The girl and her family say that in exchange for their meals, the birds began to bring the girl small gifts as a token of their appreciation.

Gifts from crows? Is this possible, or are we anthropomorphizing? Here & Now’s Robin Young asks Vicki Croke, animal reporter for WBUR’s The Wild Life blog.


