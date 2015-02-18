© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Key Town Falls To Rebels In Ukraine

Published February 18, 2015 at 9:12 AM PST
Pro-Russian rebels stationed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Gorlivka, Donetsk region, launch missiles from Grad launch vehicles on February 18, 2015. Ukrainian troops pulled out of the hot spot eastern town of Debaltseve after it was stormed by pro-Russian rebels in what the EU said was a 'clear violation' of an internationally-backed truce. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)
Pro-Russian rebels stationed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Gorlivka, Donetsk region, launch missiles from Grad launch vehicles on February 18, 2015. Ukrainian troops pulled out of the hot spot eastern town of Debaltseve after it was stormed by pro-Russian rebels in what the EU said was a 'clear violation' of an internationally-backed truce. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)

Pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine have hoisted their flag over an embattled town today. Debaltseve is a railroad hub in the eastern part of the country, where there’s been relentless fighting for control in the past few weeks.

Ukraine’s president confirms that he has ordered troops to pull out. The rebels say they took hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers captive. A volunteer battalion commander who is criticizing the decision to retreat says there was a high death toll.

Guest

  • David Stern, correspondent for the BBC in Ukraine. He tweets @loydstern.

