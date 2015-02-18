Key Town Falls To Rebels In Ukraine

Pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine have hoisted their flag over an embattled town today. Debaltseve is a railroad hub in the eastern part of the country, where there’s been relentless fighting for control in the past few weeks.

Ukraine’s president confirms that he has ordered troops to pull out. The rebels say they took hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers captive. A volunteer battalion commander who is criticizing the decision to retreat says there was a high death toll.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

David Stern, correspondent for the BBC in Ukraine. He tweets @loydstern.

