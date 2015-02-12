© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Why We Mispronounce Words

Published February 12, 2015 at 10:25 AM PST
At one time, Robin Young thought "misled" was pronounced "mizzled." (Rachel Rohr)
At one time, Robin Young thought "misled" was pronounced "mizzled." (Rachel Rohr)

Virtually everyone has one – a word you find out you’ve been mispronouncing.

For Here & Now’s Robin Young, it was the word “misled,” which she thought was pronounced “mizzled.” For our executive producer Kathleen McKenna, it was “determined,” which she always pronounced “deeter-mined” when she read it on a page.

We put a shout out on our Facebook page for more, and got nearly 100 responses. Ariel Goldberg, director of the Tufts University Psycholinguistics & Linguistics Lab, joins us to explain why it is we mispronounce so many words.

Guest

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.