Why We Mispronounce Words

Virtually everyone has one – a word you find out you’ve been mispronouncing.

For Here & Now’s Robin Young, it was the word “misled,” which she thought was pronounced “mizzled.” For our executive producer Kathleen McKenna, it was “determined,” which she always pronounced “deeter-mined” when she read it on a page.

We put a shout out on our Facebook page for more, and got nearly 100 responses. Ariel Goldberg, director of the Tufts University Psycholinguistics & Linguistics Lab, joins us to explain why it is we mispronounce so many words.

Guest

Ariel Goldberg, assistant professor of psychology at Tufts University and director of the university’s Psycholinguistics & Linguistics Lab. He tweets @arielmc_g.

