Is The War Powers Act Too Broad Or Too Restrictive?
Members of Congress are responding to President Obama’s request for official authorization to wage war against the self-proclaimed Islamic State, also called ISIS or ISIL.
Many Republicans say the proposal doesn’t go far enough, while some Democrats are worrying it’s too open-ended. At the heart of the debate is the sentence that would prohibit “enduring offensive ground combat operations.”
Democratic Congressman John Yarmouth of Kentucky joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the request for authorization of war, and whether the War Powers Act is too broad or too restrictive.
Guest
- John Yarmuth, U.S. representative for Kentucky’s 3rd District He tweets @RepJohnYarmuth.
