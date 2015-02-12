Is The War Powers Act Too Broad Or Too Restrictive?

Members of Congress are responding to President Obama’s request for official authorization to wage war against the self-proclaimed Islamic State, also called ISIS or ISIL.

Many Republicans say the proposal doesn’t go far enough, while some Democrats are worrying it’s too open-ended. At the heart of the debate is the sentence that would prohibit “enduring offensive ground combat operations.”

Democratic Congressman John Yarmouth of Kentucky joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the request for authorization of war, and whether the War Powers Act is too broad or too restrictive.

Guest

John Yarmuth, U.S. representative for Kentucky’s 3rd District He tweets @RepJohnYarmuth.

