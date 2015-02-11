Grief, Anger After Three Muslim Students Are Killed In Chapel Hill

There is widespread grief, disbelief and anger in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, today, after three young Muslim students were shot to death last night in an apartment near the University of North Carolina campus.

Deah Barakat, 23, was a dental student at UNC Chapel Hill. His wife, 21-year-old Yusor Abu-Salha, was planning to start at the dental school in the fall. And her sister, 19-year-old Razan Abu-Salha, was a sophomore at North Carolina State.

A neighbor, 46-year-old Craig Stephen Hicks, has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder.

WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with the latest on what happened and how the murders are resonating in Chapel Hill and with Muslims around the world.

Guest

Jorge Valencia, reporter for WUNC. He tweets @jorgeavalencia.

