Fighting ISIS On Several Fronts

Published February 9, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST
This handout picture released by the official Jordanian news agency, PETRA on February 8, 2015, shows a squadron of United Arab Emirates (UAE) F-16 fighters stationed in one of Jordan's air bases to support it in strikes against the Islamic State group. (PETRA via Getty Images)
A senior Iraqi official said today that help from the U.S.-led coalition is not sufficient to meet the threat. He said Iraq needs more advanced weapons.

Also today, Syria’s foreign minister criticized neighboring Jordan, which stepped up airstrikes against ISIS targets after the group released a video showing a captured Jordanian pilot being burned to death. Walid al-Moallem said Syria doesn’t need any outside help fighting the militants.

And in Afghanistan, the top ISIS recruiter there was killed by a drone strike. This all follows the claim by ISIS that a Jordanian airstrike killed an American aid worker they were holding hostage.

Has this changed the way Washington is looking at the situation? Here & Now’s Robin Young asks U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who is a member of the Armed Services Committee.

