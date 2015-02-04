The Danger Of A Two-Sided Measles Story 

The recent measles outbreak in this country is highlighting the fact that there are pockets of the population, in California and Arizona, for instance, where children are vaccinated at much lower rates than the rest of the country.

And because of that, California has seen more measles cases in the last month, 92, than the entire country saw between 2001 and 2011, according to the Center for Disease Control.

So why are parents deciding against vaccinating their children?

Here and Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik about the responsibility of the media to report the scientific truth, despite the controversy around people’s opinions.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.