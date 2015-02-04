© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Danger Of A Two-Sided Measles Story 

Published February 4, 2015 at 9:50 AM PST
From January 1 to January 30, 2015, 102 people from 14 states were reported to have measles*. Most of these cases are part of a large, ongoing multi-state outbreak linked to an amusement park in California. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The recent measles outbreak in this country is highlighting the fact that there are pockets of the population, in California and Arizona, for instance, where children are vaccinated at much lower rates than the rest of the country.

And because of that, California has seen more measles cases in the last month, 92, than the entire country saw between 2001 and 2011, according to the Center for Disease Control.

So why are parents deciding against vaccinating their children?

Here and Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik about the responsibility of the media to report the scientific truth, despite the controversy around people’s opinions.

