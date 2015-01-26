What's The Future Of The Euro In Greece?

Greece’s Syriza party gained the key backing needed to form a government today, creating a surprise alliance with a small right-wing party that signals possible confrontation over the country’s bailout.

The right-wing Independent Greeks party said it would back Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras to be the next prime minister, after he fell just short of the majority needed to govern alone following Sunday’s poll.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR’s Marilyn Geewax about the future of the euro in Greece and why the country would consider a different currency.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor at NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

