What's The Future Of The Euro In Greece?

Published January 26, 2015 at 10:12 AM PST
Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has vowed to end austerity policies and renegotiate the country's debt, triggering questions about whether Greece will continue to use the Euro. (Danial Roland/AFP/Getty Images)
Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has vowed to end austerity policies and renegotiate the country's debt, triggering questions about whether Greece will continue to use the Euro.

Greece’s Syriza party gained the key backing needed to form a government today, creating a surprise alliance with a small right-wing party that signals possible confrontation over the country’s bailout.

The right-wing Independent Greeks party said it would back Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras to be the next prime minister, after he fell just short of the majority needed to govern alone following Sunday’s poll.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR’s Marilyn Geewax about the future of the euro in Greece and why the country would consider a different currency.

