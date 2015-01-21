© 2021 91.9 KVCR

New Kidney Transplant Rules Aim For Equity

Published January 21, 2015 at 10:20 AM PST
University Hospitals' Dr. Mark Aeder explains how the kidney-patient matching system for transplants works. (ideastream)
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney transplant. That’s a longer waiting list than for any other organ. Each year, only about one-sixth of those patients will get one.

Who’s next in line is a delicate and high-stakes question and the answer has recently changed. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Joanna Richards of WCPN reports from Cleveland.

Reporter

  • Joanna Richards, reporter for WCPN/ideastream in Cleveland, Ohio. She tweets @JoannaKRichards.

