New Kidney Transplant Rules Aim For Equity

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney transplant. That’s a longer waiting list than for any other organ. Each year, only about one-sixth of those patients will get one.

Who’s next in line is a delicate and high-stakes question and the answer has recently changed. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Joanna Richards of WCPN reports from Cleveland.

Reporter

Joanna Richards, reporter for WCPN/ideastream in Cleveland, Ohio. She tweets @JoannaKRichards.

