Will Democrats Keep Barbara Boxer's Senate Seat In 2016?

California Senator Barbara Boxer’s surprise announcement last week that she will not seek reelection in 2016 has sparked a lot of interest in the Senate seat.

State Attorney General Kamala Harris has already thrown her hat in the ring. And other Democrats, including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer, have also expressed interest.

John Myers, senior editor of KQED’s California politics and government desk is following the story and tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about who else is considering running for the California Senate seat and why new primary rules might affect the race.

Guest

John Myers, senior editor of KQED’s California politics and government desk. He tweets @johnmyers.

