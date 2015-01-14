© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Will Democrats Keep Barbara Boxer's Senate Seat In 2016?

Published January 14, 2015 at 9:40 AM PST
Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) speaks during a press conference highlighting the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed carbon pollution standards for power plants July 30, 2014 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
California Senator Barbara Boxer’s surprise announcement last week that she will not seek reelection in 2016 has sparked a lot of interest in the Senate seat.

State Attorney General Kamala Harris has already thrown her hat in the ring. And other Democrats, including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer, have also expressed interest.

John Myers, senior editor of KQED’s California politics and government desk is following the story and tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about who else is considering running for the California Senate seat and why new primary rules might affect the race.

Guest

  • John Myers, senior editor of KQED’s California politics and government desk. He tweets @johnmyers.

