© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Sketchucation: #EdPredictions For 2015

By Elissa Nadworny
Published January 10, 2015 at 6:23 AM PST

So what will happen in the education world this year? Last week we brought you some provocative predictions. We were also curious to see what you thought.

With a little magic from our illustrator, LA Johnson, here are a few of our favorites from the #EdPredictions hashtag:

#EdPredictions
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
Social media protocols
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
Mary Poppins comes to the classroom.
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
Hybrid teacher roles
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
customized learning
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/

What do you think will happen this year in education? Share your 2015 education predictions with the NPR Ed team using #EdPredictions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny covers higher education and college access for NPR. She's led the NPR Ed team's multiplatform storytelling – incorporating radio, print, comics, photojournalism, and video into the coverage of education. In 2017, that work won an Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation. As an education reporter for NPR, she's covered many education topics, including new education research, chronic absenteeism, and some fun deep-dives into the most popular high school plays and musicals and the history behind a classroom skeleton.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny