Sketchucation: #EdPredictions For 2015

So what will happen in the education world this year? Last week we brought you some provocative predictions. We were also curious to see what you thought.

With a little magic from our illustrator, LA Johnson, here are a few of our favorites from the #EdPredictions hashtag:

/ LA Johnson/NPR /

/ LA Johnson/NPR /

/ LA Johnson/NPR /

/ LA Johnson/NPR /

/ LA Johnson/NPR /

What do you think will happen this year in education? Share your 2015 education predictions with the NPR Ed team using #EdPredictions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.