© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

After Deadly Attacks, What's Next For France's Charlie Hebdo?

Published January 7, 2015 at 10:55 AM PST
A man holds up a Charlie Hebdo magazine during a rally at the Place Royale in Nantes on January 7, 2015, to show solidarity for the victims of the attack by unknown gunmen on the offices of the satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo. Heavily armed gunmen massacred 12 people on Wednesday after bursting into the Paris offices of a satirical weekly that had long outraged Muslims with controversial cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. (Georges Gobet/AFP/Getty Images)
A man holds up a Charlie Hebdo magazine during a rally at the Place Royale in Nantes on January 7, 2015, to show solidarity for the victims of the attack by unknown gunmen on the offices of the satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo. Heavily armed gunmen massacred 12 people on Wednesday after bursting into the Paris offices of a satirical weekly that had long outraged Muslims with controversial cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. (Georges Gobet/AFP/Getty Images)

Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine that came under deadly attack Wednesday, has long fought its critics with controversial cartoons.

The magazine’s editor, Stephane Charbonnier, who goes by the pen name Charb, often defended his freedom of speech, even if that meant offending religious conservatives.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with Julian Borger of The Guardian for a closer look at Charlie Hebdo’s past and what this attack may mean for the magazine’s future.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.