After Deadly Attacks, What's Next For France's Charlie Hebdo?

Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine that came under deadly attack Wednesday, has long fought its critics with controversial cartoons.

The magazine’s editor, Stephane Charbonnier, who goes by the pen name Charb, often defended his freedom of speech, even if that meant offending religious conservatives.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with Julian Borger of The Guardian for a closer look at Charlie Hebdo’s past and what this attack may mean for the magazine’s future.

Guest

Julian Borger, diplomatic editor for The Guardian. He tweets @julianborger.

