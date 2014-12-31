The Media's Hits And Misses In 2014
On Monday, fans of the podcast “Serial” rejoiced when “The Intercept” published an exclusive interview with Jay Wilds, a key source in the podcast’s true-crime story.
Serial became an unexpected sensation this fall — it’s the fastest-downloaded podcast in iTunes history — but many listeners were disappointed that reporter Sarah Koenig failed to record an interview with Wilds within the twelve weekly episodes.
Here & Now’s Robin Young looks back at these big stories with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.
David’s Highlights
- The “Serial” podcast
- Rolling Stone’s botched sexual assault investigation
- Coverage of NFL player Ray Rice’s domestic abuse charges
- Women coming forward with rape allegations against Bill Cosby
- Friction at First Look media
Guest
- David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.
