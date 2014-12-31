© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Media's Hits And Misses In 2014

Published December 31, 2014 at 10:20 AM PST
The first season of Serial -- the record-smashing podcast from the producers of This American Life -- finished on December 18 (Casey Fiesler/Flickr).
On Monday, fans of the podcast “Serial” rejoiced when “The Intercept” published an exclusive interview with Jay Wilds, a key source in the podcast’s true-crime story.

Serial became an unexpected sensation this fall — it’s the fastest-downloaded podcast in iTunes history — but many listeners were disappointed that reporter Sarah Koenig failed to record an interview with Wilds within the twelve weekly episodes.

Here & Now’s Robin Young looks back at these big stories with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

David’s Highlights

Guest

