New Year Will See Continuation Of 2014 National Security Priorities

The war in Afghanistan may be ending, but the Taliban still pose a threat. The fight against so-called Islamic State — or ISIS — continues in Iraq and Syria, where the civil war rages on.

Then there’s North Korea and Russia and the challenges the leaders of those two countries pose.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh tells Lisa Mullins the new year brings many of the same national security challenges 2014 did.

Guest

Jim Walsh, Here & Now security analyst and research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program. He tweets @drjimwalshmit.

