Turkish President Cracks Down On Dissent

Published December 29, 2014 at 10:10 AM PST

Turkey is an important U.S. ally in the Middle East, especially in the fight against the so-called Islamic State or ISIS.

But the West is watching the actions of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently jailed a 16-year-old student who called the president a thief. That student was eventually released, but he still faces a trial and a possible four-year prison sentence.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins discusses what this case says about Erdogan’s leadership and vision for Turkey with Elmira Bayrasli, the co-founder of Foreign Policy Interrupted.

