International Year In Review      

The BBC’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the most important international news stories of 2014; including her own reporting from Syria.

Doucet also touches on this summer’s beheading of American journalist James Foley by the extremest terrorist group, ISIS, in Syria, the controversy surrounding the film, “The Interview,” which provoked an international incident with North Korea as well as plummeting oil prices.

Guest

Lyse Doucet, BBC’s chief international correspondent. She tweets at @bbclysedoucet.

