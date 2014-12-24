© 2021 91.9 KVCR

International Year In Review      

Published December 24, 2014 at 9:12 AM PST
BBC’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet touches on the beheading of journalist James Foley, the controversy over the new movie "The Interview," the ongoing Syria conflict as well as the plummeting oil prices. (Getty Images)
The BBC’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the most important international news stories of 2014; including her own reporting from Syria.

Doucet also touches on this summer’s beheading of American journalist James Foley by the extremest terrorist group, ISIS, in Syria, the controversy surrounding the film, “The Interview,” which provoked an international incident with North Korea as well as plummeting oil prices.

