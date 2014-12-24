Gourmet Magazine Editor Ruth Reichl Dishes About First Novel

[Note: This show is from a previous interview that aired on May 13, 2014.]

Ruth Reichl might be best known as the former New York Times restaurant critic, former editor in chief of “Gourmet Magazine” or perhaps as the author of memoirs like “Tender at the Bone.”

But this past spring, she published her first novel “Delicious.” Perhaps, not surprisingly, it’s set at a food magazine, as Reichl tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson, “Writing about food is my default….I see the world through food.”

Today, we revisit our May 13th conversation with Ruth Reichl.

Ruth Reichl, author of “Delicious!” She tweets @ruthreichl.

