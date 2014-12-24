Four Dead, 50 Injured In Mississippi After Severe Storms
Four people were killed and at least 50 injured in Mississippi yesterday, when severe storms — and what is believed to have been a tornado — swept through the southern part of the state.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency in Jones and Marion counties after the storms, which also knocked over trees, flipped cars, damaged homes and businesses and left thousands without power.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Brett Carr, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, about the extent of the damage and how people are coping.
Guest
- Brett Carr, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.