Controversial Film 'The Interview' Will Now Air On Christmas

“The people have spoken! freedom has prevailed!”

That’s a tweet from actor Seth Rogen, a star in the controversial film the “The interview,” about an assassination plot against North Korea’s leaders.

The tweet came in the wake of today’s that there will be a limited release of the film on Christmas day.

This move comes days after Sony pulled the film, following a hacking attack and terrorist threats — a decision that led to widespread criticism, including from President Obama, who said he disagreed with the action.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk about the breaking news and what this means.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

