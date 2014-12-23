© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Controversial Film 'The Interview' Will Now Air On Christmas

Published December 23, 2014 at 10:35 AM PST
Conterversial film, "The Interview" will now air on Christmas day. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
“The people have spoken! freedom has prevailed!”

That’s a tweet from actor Seth Rogen, a star in the controversial film the “The interview,” about an assassination plot against North Korea’s leaders.

The tweet came in the wake of today’s that there will be a limited release of the film on Christmas day.

This move comes days after Sony pulled the film, following a hacking attack and terrorist threats — a decision that led to widespread criticism, including from President Obama, who said he disagreed with the action.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk about the breaking news and what this means.

