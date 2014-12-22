© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Business Seesaw of 2014: Oil Down, Wages Flat, Markets Up ...and Down

Published December 22, 2014 at 9:35 AM PST
A sign displays the price of gas at the U-gas station on December 8, 2014 in Miami, Florida. According to the AAA Monthly Gas Price Report, todays national average price of gas is $2.75 per gallon, which is the lowest average since Oct. 5, 2010. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A sign displays the price of gas at the U-gas station on December 8, 2014 in Miami, Florida. According to the AAA Monthly Gas Price Report, todays national average price of gas is $2.75 per gallon, which is the lowest average since Oct. 5, 2010. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Chances are you won’t be paying a lot to fill up your gas tank this holiday season.

For both the average American consumer and economists that was definitely the top business story of 2014.

But while oil prices were down, wages were fairly stagnant, and no one could wrangle the volatility of the stock market.

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor at NPR tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that despite all the unpredictability in business in 2014, the U.S. economy pulled far ahead of other countries and overall it was a pretty good year.

