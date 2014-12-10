© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Beyond The Pump: What Falling Oil Prices Mean For U.S. Producers

Published December 10, 2014 at 10:12 AM PST
International Air Transport Association (IATA) Chief Economist Brian Pearce speaks at the IATA global media day on December 10, 2014 in Geneva. Global airline association IATA on December 10 raised the sector's profit forecast to a record $19.9 billion for 2014 and $25 billion for 2015, as plunging oil prices drive down costs. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
Oil prices have plunged more than 40 percent since July, to a five-year low, and they continue to fall. As of Wednesday morning, crude was trading below $62 a barrel.

That’s good news for drivers, but beyond low gas prices, what does it mean for U.S. oil producers, and the economy?

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Juli Niemann, a financial analyst with Smith Moore and Company.

