Beyond The Pump: What Falling Oil Prices Mean For U.S. Producers
Oil prices have plunged more than 40 percent since July, to a five-year low, and they continue to fall. As of Wednesday morning, crude was trading below $62 a barrel.
That’s good news for drivers, but beyond low gas prices, what does it mean for U.S. oil producers, and the economy?
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Juli Niemann, a financial analyst with Smith Moore and Company.
Guest
- Julianne (Juli) Niemann, financial analyst with Smith Moore and Company.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.