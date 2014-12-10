Another California Storm Is Brewing And The Skiing May Be Just Fine

A storm system is heading to California and that’s welcome news to the area’s ski resorts.

The state is expecting a few days of heavy rains and snow in the mountains due to a weather pattern — known as The Pineapple Express — that brings southwest winds, along with warm, moist air to the Pacific Northwest.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with snow forecaster Bryan Allegretto of OpenSnow.com about what it means for ski conditions.

Guest

Bryan Allegretto, snow forecaster for OpenSnow.com.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.