© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Senate Committee Releases 'Torture Report'

Published December 9, 2014 at 9:06 AM PST
Self-described 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, pictured here after his capture in Pakistan on March 1, 2003, was waterboarded by the CIA after his capture. He's known to have given false information under harsh interrogation, which has fueled debate about the value of those techniques. (Photo by U.S. forces via Wikimedia Commons)
Self-described 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, pictured here after his capture in Pakistan on March 1, 2003, was waterboarded by the CIA after his capture. He's known to have given false information under harsh interrogation, which has fueled debate about the value of those techniques. (Photo by U.S. forces via Wikimedia Commons)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who is chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is making public a long-delayed report about harsh interrogation techniques that were used on al-Qaida terrorism suspects after the 9/11 attacks.

The report concludes that the techniques were harsher and more widely used than previously admitted; use of the techniques failed to produce critical information; and CIA officials did not fully disclose information about the tactics known as “enhanced interrogation” in the Bush administration, but called “torture” by the Obama administration.

Tom Bowman, who covers the Pentagon for NPR, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the new information in the report released today.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.