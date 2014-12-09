© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Protesters In Berkeley Block Freeway Over Police Killings

Published December 9, 2014 at 9:20 AM PST
Protesters block interstate 80 during a demonstration over recent grand jury decisions in police-involved deaths on December 8, 2014, in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Protesters block interstate 80 during a demonstration over recent grand jury decisions in police-involved deaths on December 8, 2014, in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

More than a thousand protesters marched in the streets of Berkeley, California, last night and blocked the busy Interstate 80 to protest the police killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

This was the third night of demonstrations in Berkeley. Last night’s protests were peaceful after police and some demonstrators clashed during the Saturday and Sunday demonstrations. Dan Brekke of KQED tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the unrest.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.