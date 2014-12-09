Protesters In Berkeley Block Freeway Over Police Killings

More than a thousand protesters marched in the streets of Berkeley, California, last night and blocked the busy Interstate 80 to protest the police killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

This was the third night of demonstrations in Berkeley. Last night’s protests were peaceful after police and some demonstrators clashed during the Saturday and Sunday demonstrations. Dan Brekke of KQED tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the unrest.

Guest

Dan Brekke, blogger, reporter and editor at KQED. He tweets @danbrekke.

