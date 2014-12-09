© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Measuring The State Of Health Care By Contraceptive Use

Published December 9, 2014 at 9:25 AM PST
Amanda Jenkins receives a contraceptive implant. (Kristian Foden-Vencil/OPB)
Amanda Jenkins receives a contraceptive implant. (Kristian Foden-Vencil/OPB)

Oregon has implemented a number of ways to measure the success of the health care changes its implemented — from cancer screenings to how well patients are controlling diabetes.

Next year, the metrics will include things like how many sealants dentists put on kids’ teeth to prevent cavities; patient smoking rates; and the rate of contraceptive use among women who don’t want to get pregnant.

In fact, the state aims to reduce unwanted pregnancies by encouraging the use of the most effective contraceptives. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kristian Foden-Vencil of Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

Read more on this story via Oregon Public Broadcasting

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.