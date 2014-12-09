Measuring The State Of Health Care By Contraceptive Use

Oregon has implemented a number of ways to measure the success of the health care changes its implemented — from cancer screenings to how well patients are controlling diabetes.

Next year, the metrics will include things like how many sealants dentists put on kids’ teeth to prevent cavities; patient smoking rates; and the rate of contraceptive use among women who don’t want to get pregnant.

In fact, the state aims to reduce unwanted pregnancies by encouraging the use of the most effective contraceptives. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kristian Foden-Vencil of Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

Reporter

Kristian Foden-Vencil, reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He tweets @KristianOPB.

