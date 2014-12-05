© 2021 91.9 KVCR

2015 Grammy Nominations Announced

Published December 5, 2014 at 10:57 AM PST
The cover of the 2015 GRAMMY Nominees album is pictured. (GRAMMY.com)
Grammy nominations are trickling out a little at a time all day today. The tradition of late has been to announce all the categories during a prime time Grammy concert special, but this year, only “Album of the Year” nominees will be announced tonight, as part of a holiday concert TV show.

The other award nominations are coming out all day — some on Twitter, others on the Grammy website. The Grammy awards ceremony is February 8th.

