Alt.Latino's Favorite Latin Music Of 2014

As 2014 begins to wind to a close, Alt.Latino is spending this week looking back at our favorite artists of the year. It's an unusually varied list, and not just musically: Heavy-hitting veterans are included alongside new artists we expect to make a huge splash in 2015.

As always, this list can't possibly be definitive, especially in a year with so many excellent releases. So help us out: What were your favorites this year?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.