© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Alt.Latino's Favorite Latin Music Of 2014

By Jasmine Garsd
Published December 4, 2014 at 10:09 AM PST
Ana Tijoux.
Ana Tijoux.

As 2014 begins to wind to a close, Alt.Latino is spending this week looking back at our favorite artists of the year. It's an unusually varied list, and not just musically: Heavy-hitting veterans are included alongside new artists we expect to make a huge splash in 2015.

As always, this list can't possibly be definitive, especially in a year with so many excellent releases. So help us out: What were your favorites this year?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd